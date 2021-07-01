From Thursday, general practitioners and healthcare institutions can arrange a vaccination certificate for people whose Covid-19 vaccination is not yet on the central register of public health institute RIVM.

This means that people still waiting for the RIVM to work through the backlog of vaccine registrations, or who asked that their vaccination not be registered, can also get the green tick in the CoronaCheck app to show they are protected against Covid-19 and can therefore travel or attend events

People whose vaccinations are already registered in the central CIMS database will get the green tick automatically. If that did not happen, you can now contact the general practitioner, hospital or care institution where you received your shots. The healthcare provider can then use a special web portal to get the certificate.

People who got vaccinated by health service GGD don't have to take this step. The GGD systems are connected to the CIMS, so their green tick will appear automatically.

From Thursday, Netherlands residents can use the vaccination certificate on the CoronaCheck app to travel to other EU countries. The app could already be used to gain access to events in the Netherlands.