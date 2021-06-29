22-year old Samuel Boujadi from Nijkerk has been missing since Friday when he left friends to go swimming in Lake Bracciano in Italy, Roma Today reported. Italian police believe Boujadi drowned.

Boujadi left for a swim across the crater lake located north of Rome. A 34-year-old traveling companion of Boujadi contacted authorities because he never returned. The two were camping in a tent on the shores of the lake, according to Omroep Gelderland.

Local authorities have been looking for the man since then. A helicopter and a patrol boat were also deployed. To support the efforts of the local police, four of the man's friends from his church traveled to Italy and have also been extensively searching the lake in recent days in a rental boat.

Boujadi and his friends are members of Family Church, an evangelical movement from Nijkerk. The organization used its Facebook page to ask people to pray for Boujadi’s safe return, no matter how unlikely, as he is a believer in miracles. Prayers were also broadcast live via the social network on Sunday.

"Pray for the rescuers and pray that his body will surface before Tuesday so that the God who works miracles will amaze us once more!" wrote a member of the religious community Boujadi belonged to.