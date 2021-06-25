The first people who signed up to receive the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine were administered their shots on Friday. This was essentially the first time residents of the Netherlands were able to express their preference for their choice of a Covid-19 jab.

After two days, adult residents made a total of 154,000 appointments for a vaccination with the Janssen vaccine. This was announced by the caretaker Minister of Health De Jonge on Twitter. There was an initial batch of 200,000 shots of the vaccine available, though more were expected weekly.

Demissionair minister Hugo de Jonge op bezoek in De Broodfabriek-Rijswijk. Vandaag worden 1200 jonge mensen gevaccineerd die voor Janssen-vaccin hebben gekozen. Een hart ❤️onder de riem voor iedereen die zo hard meewerkt aan de vaccinatiecampagne. #hugodejonge#ggdhaaglanden pic.twitter.com/0CGd28BUIy — GGD Haaglanden (@ggdhaaglanden) June 25, 2021

People were allowed to book their appointments since Wednesday via a special telephone number. The high interest caused the booking line to shut down on its first day already, with the issue repeating on Thursday.

Unlike the other Covid-19 vaccines in use in the Netherlands, the Janssen Vaccine only requires one shot. Netherlands residents who already had an appointment for another vaccine, but preferred to get the Janssen jab, were also allowed to switch their appointments provided they have not had another shot.

The Janssen Vaccine is somewhat less effective than those that require two shots but still protects against serious illness or death from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.