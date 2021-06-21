Over 40 percent of Netherlands residents became more physically active during the coronavirus pandemic, the Brain Foundation found in a study among over a thousand people, RTL Nieuws reports.

Walking in particular was a popular form of exercise, with 86 percent of those who exercised more saying they went for more walks. Cycling was also popular (55 percent). 80 percent said they plan to maintain this healthy behavior, even once lockdown is a thing of the past.

"The corona crisis did not only bring us negative things," Brain Foundation spokesperson Koko Beers said to the broadcaster. "Many people have started to think more consciously about their health and its importance."

A fifth of the Netherlands population reported that their sleeping behavior changed during the pandemic. About 12 percent now get more sleep than before the crisis. Though people also reported that the quality of their sleep deteriorated.

"It may be that people are stressing at night because they are worried about the future," Beers said to RTL. "Scheduling a moment of worry during the day and sharing your concerns with those around you can already help you sleep better."