The Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJIB) has claimed over 136,000 euros in damages from the perpetrators of the riots at the beginning of 2021. This means that more than 30 percent of the total amount of almost 206,000 euros imposed by various judges has not yet been paid.

In January 2021, riots broke out in several Dutch cities in response to the introduction of the lockdown as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus. The riots were accompanied by a high level of violence, theft, looting, and vandalism.

Overall, the CJIB is aware of 62 court cases that followed the curfew and in which a compensation measure was imposed. The CJIB collects the compensation so that the victims do not have to do this themselves.

In Amsterdam, the payment of compensation was handled somewhat differently. A special fund was set up there into which the perpetrators had to pay directly to the injured parties, e.g. the municipality. This involved, for example, damage to street furniture or police vehicles. In 20 cases, compensation payments amounting to 8450 euros were imposed, which, according to the CJIB, have since been paid in full.