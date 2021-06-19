Police and emergency services will only be available for limited deployment, Minister of Justice and Security, Ferd Grapperhaus, warned on behalf of the Security Council.

Grapperhaus said the high-pressure emergency services have been under since the start of the pandemic is the reason for the limited employability. “Day and night, police, BOA officers and emergency services have been busy for the safety of the people. This was only possible thanks to the tireless efforts of all these women and men in uniform”, Grapperhaus said. “After so much extra effort, they also need time to recover.”

For event organizers this means, they have to take additional safety measures themselves. “Mayors, Public Prosecution Services and the police will make careful considerations where to prioritize their presence when it comes to events. More than ever, organizers will have to take their own security measures.”

Director of the Dutch BOA Union, Eric Lakenman, was optimistic about the loosening of restrictions. “It is going well in all sectors”, Lakenman said according to the ANP. Lakenman said that peace officers are relaxed about going into the next step reopening the country.

Most coronavirus restrictions will be dropped by June 26, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Friday which also means that from date day onwards events can be organized again.