Most coronavirus measures in the Netherlands will be reduced or eliminated starting on June 26, with the remaining set of restrictions focusing entirely on if people can keep a safe physical distance of 1.5 meters away from one another. The obligation for people to wear face masks in indoor public spaces will be dropped, except on public transportation, in airports, and at locations where the distancing requirement cannot be met.

"This is a special moment. We are in a phase where the emphasis is on what is possible again, and we have earned that together," Prime Minister Mark Rutte stated.

"Everything that is possible at 1.5 meters is allowed again. Without restrictions, closing times, alcohol ban and advice about the number of guests at home and mouth caps in stores," said Rutte when introducing the changes during a press conference on Friday. "Under certain conditions, even the 1.5 meters rule can be released."

Nightclubs will be allowed to open for the first time provided they use the CoronaCheck app to determine either if a customer is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, if they have had a negative coronavirus test within 40 hours of entry, or if they tested positive and recovered from a coronavirus infection within the past six months. Theaters, museums, and other indoor venues will also be allowed to increase their capacity provided they use the app.

Even large video screens will be allowed to be switched back on at cafes and restaurants. "Of course we hope for Oranje in the European Championship final," Rutte said. "Events are possible again from June 30, because of the preparation time that municipalities need."

Additionally, there will be no strict rules about visits at homes, gatherings in the park, or group get-togethers, provided people can maintain distance from each other.

However, working in the office should be capped at a maximum of 50 percent of work hours, because it is less feasible that people will maintain a safe distance, Rutte stated. Rules like not shaking hands and staying home when flu symptoms present will remain.

"The Netherlands is taking a big step," Rutte said.