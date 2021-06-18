Oranje fans took to the streets to celebrate the Dutch team's European Championship victory against Austria in various cities on Thursday evening. The streets of The Hague, Apeldoorn and Enschede, among others, were quite crowded at points, leading to some unrest and a few arrests.

Like Sunday, Oranje fans gathered around the Jonckbloetplein in The Hague, despite the municipality putting up signs asking people to stay home after the match. The police intervened when people started pelting them with fireworks, Omroep West reports. There was also some unrest on Marktweg, where the police also intervened. Some arrests were made.

The Apeldoorn municipality closed the roundabout where Oranje fans traditionally celebrate to traffic before the Euro 2020 match, but hundreds of people still gathered there on foot, De Stentor reported. The mood among the celebrators turned grim around midnight. A girl sustained minor injuries when she was hit by a firework. Multiple arrests were made.

Fireworks were also set off in Enschede city center, where several hundred football fans gathered to celebrate, according to NOS. Fences and signs were pulled down by the revellers.