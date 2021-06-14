The riot police was deployed to clear Jonckbloetplein in The Hague overnight when a celebration of Oranje's 3-2 win against Ukraine got out of hand. The dozens of people who gathered on the square lit fires, set off fireworks and pelted cops with stones, RTL Nieuws reports.

Large groups of football fans gathered on the square to celebrate the Dutch team's victory in its first European Championship final round in nine years. After midnight, the fires started. Police officers who tried to intervene, were pelted with stones, prompting the deployment of the riot police.

By 01:00 a.m. the square was clear of people, and calm had returned, a police spokesperson said to RTL Nieuws. Whether any arrests were made, is not clear.

