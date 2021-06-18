The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) advised the Dutch government to keep the social distancing measure against the coronavirus in place until at least mid-August. Mandatory face masks can be scrapped from June 26, except for on public transport and airports, the team said, sources close to the Cabinet told RTL Nieuws.

The OMT also advised that more people should be allowed to go to the office soon. From June 26, companies can allow half their employees on the work floor, provided they can stay 1.5 meters apart, the OMT advised.

The outbreak team chose mid-August for scrapping social distancing, because if all goes according to plan, all Netherlands residents who want to be vaccinated should be by then.

The Cabinet will discuss this advice and other possible lockdown relaxations on Friday, followed by a press conference at 7:00 p.m. The government generally follows the OMT's advice. Earlier this week, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge also said that face masks may soon be a thing of the past.