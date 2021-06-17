Along with the rule to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces, the Dutch government is also considering scrapping the advice to work from home when it implements the next step in its lockdown exit strategy on June 26, sources close to the Cabinet told Dutch media. The Cabinet considers these rules less necessary as the coronavirus figures have been dropping significantly for several weeks.

Social distancing will remain in force and will become the leading measure in getting out of this pandemic, sources told NOS. If it is not possible to keep 1.5 meters apart somewhere, people will still have to wear face masks or work from home. This means that face masks on public transport will likely stick around for a while yet.

The government is awaiting new advice from the Outbreak Management Team, which they will discuss on Friday. The exact relaxations will be announced at a press conference after the government meeting on Friday evening.

In addition to masks and work-from-home, the government is also looking at a possible expansion in the number of customers at cinemas, theaters and catering establishments. The catering industry may also get extended opening times, and Netherlands residents may be allowed to receive more visitors at home.