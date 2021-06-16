The Netherlands can look forward to a few days of hot, summer's weather with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to top tropical 30 degrees in many places in the country today and tomorrow, and maybe even on Friday, meteorological institute KNMI said.

Today will be sunny and dry with maximums ranging from 27 degrees in the north to about 31 degrees in the south. Only the Wadden will be a few degrees cooler. The weak to moderate wind will first come from the east, then gradually turn south to southeast during the course of the day.

Overnight will be clear and dry and warm, though the southwest of the country may see some rain or even a thunderstorm during the early hours of Thursday. Minimums will range between 15 degrees in the northeast and 20 degrees in the southwest and south. Cities are unlikely to see thermometers dipping below 20 degrees.

Thursday morning will see some cloud fields and a possibility of rain in the western half of the country. There will also be abundant sunny periods. In the course of the afternoon, there may be a thunderstorm or two with hail and strong winds. Maximums will top 30 degrees in many inland places, and even climb to 33 degrees in the east and southeast. Coastal areas will be slightly cooler at between 25 an 28 degrees.

The light to moderate east to southeast wind will turn to various directions by late afternoon, causing it to cool down a bit. From mid-Thursday-evening, some thunderstorms will enter the Netherlands from the south. These storms may include hail, strong winds, and downpours.

Friday will be slightly cooler, but there is still a chance of thermometers hitting 30 degrees. Thunderstorms are expected, and the day will be mostly cloudy.

Public works department Rijkswaterstaat implemented it's heat plan, urging motorists to carry water bottles and an umbrella or parasol in their car in case they break down.