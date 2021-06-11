Kevin K., 32, was sentenced to three years in prison, half of which may be served on conditional release, for the absconding with a 15-year old girl from Berghem, hiding her for five days, and statutory rape for the sexual relationship he had with her, as she had not yet reached the age of 16. The man from The Hague was also convicted for the possession of child pornography which he coerced from a separate 14-year-old girl, according to the verdict.

The girl was missing from her hometown for days last October. The police issued an Amber Alert after it became clear that the girl had been picked up by a man her family did not know in a yellow-green Kia Picanto. The alert was issued because police believed her life might be in danger. Shortly after the alert was distributed, she was found in a house in The Hague.

The resident of the house, Kevin K., was then arrested. The investigation proved the man had intensive contact with the girl via chat sites before luring her from her home and taking her to The Hague. According to the girl, she then had sex with the man at his home. It was established in court that K. knew that the girl was a minor.

The suspect stated that he wanted to get the victim out of her predicament and that he wanted to help her. He continuously denied having had sex with her, Omroep Brabant reported.

The court ruled that there was enough evidence the sexual acts took place. "We also took into account that they exchanged chat messages in advance in which he clearly stated that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her, " the judge said.

On K.'s phones, the police found conversations, photos and videos showing that he had contact with another 14-year-old girl in June last year. K. requested the girl make explicit photos and videos, which were then sent to him.

For compelling the second victim to produce the sexual material, he was also convicted of another count of statutory rape.

In addition to the prison sentence, K. must also undergo treatment.