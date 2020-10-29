The 15-year-old girl who disappeared from her hometown of Berghem on Friday, was found in a house in The Hague at around midnight last night, the police confirmed on Thursday. The 31-year-old resident of the house was arrested.

Celine disappeared from her hometown on Friday. The police issued a Missing Child Alert after she was reported missing. That was escalated to an Amber Alert on Wednesday, when police investigation showed that her life might be in danger. She was found alive and well a few hours after the Amber Alert was issued.

The police issued the Amber Alert after it became clear that the girl had been picked up by a man her family does not know in a yellow-green Kia Picanto on Friday. The police said that the girl may have been "in troubling company". It is not clear whether the arrested suspect is the driver of the Kia.

Celine's family is delighted to have her back. Everyone is "completely happy" a spokesperson for the family said to Omroep Brabant. "The only goal was to have her back safely and that has now happened. In the course of the night, the family could be reunited with her, hold her in their arms again."

The family still has many questions, the spokesperson said. "The family has had very good contact with the police. They are also very happy with the investigation team. They have done everything the can to find her. What exactly happened, we will have to see. It is up to the police to investigate."