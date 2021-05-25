Residents in the Netherlands born in 1969 and 1970 are now able to schedule an appointment to get their Covid-19 vaccine shots, public health agency RIVM announced on Tuesday. Separately, all adult residents on four of the five Wadden Islands will also be vaccinated over the next few days.

There are over 520 thousand people in the age range, and the 436 thousand people who have not yet received a jab can schedule their appointment online. They will be given either the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, or the Moderna vaccine.

Invitations will also be sent out by mail at the end of the week, though people do not have to wait for the letter to arrive before setting an appointment via the website. Some people have told NL Times they had recent difficulty using the English-language version of the site, though the Dutch version seemed to work without issue.

The appointments will be scheduled at one of the 136 vaccination sites operated by municipal health service GGD.

The GGD also announced that all adult residents on the islands of Ameland, Schiermonnikoog, Terschelling and Vlieland will soon be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19. There are five thousand residents spread out in the four municipalities, the first where there will no longer be special requirements for a vaccination.

They will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine this week, and can get a second shot five weeks later. Over 90 percent of people living on the islands and over the age of 65 have had two vaccine shots.

Tourists and those with a vacation home are not eligible. The fifth Wadden Island of Texel, also the most populous, is not included in the special program.