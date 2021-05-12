A two-year-old child injured during the shooting at the Kraaiennest metro station in Amsterdam on Monday has been released from the hospital. The toddler was treated for the injury and still has a wound, Parool reported.

The police did not want to release information regarding the nature of the injury. The minor’s gender was also not revealed out of privacy concerns.

The shooting took place on Monday evening in the vicinity of the Kraaiennest metro station in Amsterdam-Zuidoost. According to a witness, the victim was struck in the foot by a stray bullet after an argument between two groups, a freelance journalist said on social media.

Minderjarige gewond bij #schietpartij bij metrostation #Kraaiennest in #Amsterdam-Zuidoost. Volgens een getuige zou een klein kindje onbedoeld zijn geraakt bij een ruzie tussen groepen pic.twitter.com/x7CGBLhwhq — Michel van Bergen (@mvbergen) May 10, 2021

An alert sent out on citizen warning service Burgernet that day stated officers were looking for two men with a darker skin complexion. They were said to be aged around 25. One of the men had short hair and a top with neon-yellow sleeves. The other person wore a jacket with white, red and dark blue elements.

Following the incident, local group Hart voor de Kbuurt announced they would organize a protest march against neighborhood violence this Saturday.