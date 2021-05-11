A two-year-old child was injured and taken to hospital following a shooting at the Kraaiennest metro station in Amsterdam-Zuidoost on Monday, police confirmed. According to a witness, the victim was struck in the foot by a stray bullet after an argument between two groups, freelance journalist said on social media.

Local residents said they were fed up with neighborhood violence, and planned a march on Saturday in protest. "The neighborhood is doing everything it can to make it safe and good for the children," said local group Hart voor de Kbuurt in a statement. "In the meantime, the children are being shot a stone's throw away. This has to stop!"

The shooting was called in to authorities at about 9:18 p.m. “Shots have just been fired in the vicinity of the Kraaiennest metro station. Two suspects fled in as-yet unknown directions,“ the Amsterdam police unit tweeted on Monday evening.

Police cordoned off an area to secure the crime scene, an area which also included a damaged baby carriage that drew the attention of investigators. The victim's identity and condition was not immediately disclosed by police due to the young age.

An alert sent out on citizen warning service Burgernet less than 15 minutes after the shooting stated officers were looking for two men with a darker skin complexion. They were said to be aged around 25. One of the men had short hair and a top with neon-yellow sleeves. The other person wore a jacket with white, red and dark blue elements.

The citizen alert was withdrawn at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday but no arrests were immediately announced. The circumstances that led to the shooting were also unclear. Police have urged people with information to come forward.