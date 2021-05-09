Police unions decided not to move forth with their scheduled strike between 1 and 3 p.m. on Sunday. The strike would have taken place at the same time a match between Feyenoord and Ajax in Rotterdam would likely have attracted many fans.

The unions decided to cancel their strike on the compromise that they get to speak with Minister of Justice and Security, Ferd Grapperhaus briefly on the phone today, followed by a more extensive conversation on Monday. These were the police unions’ most important demands.

The police unions also demanded a new collective labor agreement and priority when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.

The municipality of Rotterdam called for preliminary relief proceedings to prevent the strike after the municipality, police and unions were not able to reach an agreement on Sunday morning.

Several police unions proposed the strike yesterday due to a series of attacks against police officers in Barneveld and Rotterdam on Saturday. In Rotterdam, football fans began pelting officers with amongst other objects, fireworks, street signs and stones. During a protest against the coronavirus measures in Barneveld that got out of hand, some police officers were kicked and pelted with objects by protestors.

This means that the match between Feyenoord and Ajax will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. If the strike would have gone through, the game would have been canceled. The muncipality feared that without police presence, it would not be possible to control football fans.