The municipality of Rotterdam requested a court hearing to prevent a police strike from occurring on Sunday when the football teams Ajax and Feynenoord are scheduled to play. The match at the Kuip in Rotterdam will begasin at 2:30 p.m. likely attracting large crowds, despite no audience being officially allowed.

A strike between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. was proposed by police unions on Saturday after two incidents on Saturday in Rotterdam and Barneveld when police officers were pelted with objects, including fireworks and stones.

The police unions said they are dissatisfied that a new collective labor agreement has still not been concluded. Additionally, police officers want priority in vaccinations against Covid-19.

Officers are “more than fed up that their hard and important work is not being appreciated and their loyalty has been abused when it suits administrators and the government”, a statement from the unions said, according to NU.nl.

On Saturday hundreds of football fans clashed with police after the final practice of Feyenoord before the game on Sunday in Rotterdam.

In Barneveld, an anti-coronavirus measure protest escalated when 80 to 100 demonstrators actively began seeking out confrontation with the police.

The summary hearings began at 11:15 a.m. During a conversation between the municipality of Rotterdam, police and unions at 10 a.m. the parties were not able to reach an agreement.