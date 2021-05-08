Riot police (ME) carried out charges against Feyenoord fans who attacked officers outside the training complex of the football club in Rotterdam on Saturday. Earlier that day was the last practice for Feyenoord before their match with Ajax on Sunday afternoon.

The situation escalated when some fans began pelting officers and police cars with fireworks, street signs, sticks and stones at which point the riot police intervened.

After the ME, carried out charges against the supporters, the situation calmed down again. Police said they do not expect fans to regroup in other parts of the city, according to NU.nl.

Hundreds of fans had gathered at the training complex earlier this morning. At the request of the Mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, police were already stationed there, after fans misbehaved during a Feyenoord practice earlier this month.