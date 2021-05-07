The Zuyderland Hospitals in the Limburg cities of Heerlen and Sittard-Geleen were forced to stop admitting new Covid-19 patients for an indefinite period of time. "There is simply no more space," a hospital representative told the local newspaper De Limburger.

On Thursday morning, both branches of the hospital announced they were no longer able to admit new patients. The new admissions were transferred to other hospitals or nursing centers in the vicinity. The halt was lifted around 4 p.m., but the still remained in force for patients with Covid-19, 1Limburg reported.

A total of 116 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 were being treated in the Zuyderland hospitals on Thursday evening, 29 of whom were in the intensive care units. "There are still a few beds available in the intensive care, but that can change at any time", hospital representative said.

There was some hope that the hospitals could again begin admitting patients on Friday, as some patients were transferred and it was a somewhat quieter evening. "We do not know now when we will be able to receive Covid-19 patients. Therefore the decision will stay for an indefinite period. But as soon as possible, we will begin receiving patients again," the representative added.

Hospital officials said that they were not yet close to reaching code black, a scenario in which doctors select who is and who is not eligible for a place in intensive care.

VieCuri in Venlo, Limburg was also forced to stop admitting new patients last Saturday due to their capacities being strained. The measure was revoked the next day.