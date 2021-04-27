Radio 538 unveiled its alternative King’s Day program which will replace the canceled 538 Oranjedag event that was expected to draw ten thousand festival attendees as a Fieldlab experiment this past weekend. The new event will see some of the Netherlands' biggest music stars perform from landmark locations around the country, radio host Frank Dane announced on Monday.

The alternative event is set to take place on radio and television, and also on the Zoom streaming platform at 4 p.m. on Tuesday will see Davina Michelle perform from the Watertoren in Utrecht, and singer Maan will perform on a roof terrace in the center of Haarlem.

Featured musicians Armin van Buuren, Chef'Special, Wolter Kroes, Donnie and Frans Duijts will be performing live from the 538 studio.

Famous Dutch tri Kriss Kross Amsterdam will entertain virtual audiences from the Monster beach in The Hague, while DJ duo Lucas & Steve are expected to put on a performance with the iconic Rotterdam skyline in the background.

Last week, the Mayor of Breda decided not to issue a permit for 538 Oranjedag over concerns that people against the coronavirus policy would show up in support of holding more festivals. Others who thought the event to be irresponsible at this stage in the coronavirus pandemic were also expected to arrive for a protest.

The controversial pilot event has evoked critics from residents, healthcare workers and catering entrepreneurs alike. An online petition to convince either the local government or the Cabinet to put a stop to the event was signed over 350 thousand times. At the same time, over 1.2 million tickets were requested for the canceled event.