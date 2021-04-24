A truck transporting cars flipped on its side on the A1 near Holten (Overijssel). Several vehicles are on the road, some upside down. The road has been closed

The truck driver presumably drove his vehicle onto an impact attenuator on Saturday around 8.30 am. This is a vehicle that is often placed near road closures to absorb any collisions. The truck overturned after the collision. Some cars are also upside down.

The A1 is completely closed between Rijssen and Holten. There is now a long traffic jam in both directions. The road closure will most likely take until mid-afternoon.

"Unfortunately, we see many drivers of passing cars filming the havoc while driving. Do not do this! It is not allowed and is dangerous. Keep your attention when driving and on the road, "said the police." We have already issued many fines for filming while driving. Again: don't do this and keep it safe for everyone. "