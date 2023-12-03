Three people, including two children, were killed in an accident involving a wrong-way driver on the A1 near the Hoevelaken junction on Saturday evening. The children were 12 and 14 years old and came from Hilversum. The parents of the children who were killed were seriously injured and their condition is worrying, the police reported. The wrong-way driver, a 19-year-old man from Romania, was also killed in the accident.

Amersfoort - Meerdere dodelijke slachtoffers bij ongeval snelweg: Bij een zeer ernstig ongeval dat zaterdagavond 2 december plaatsvond op de A1 verloren drie personen het leven. Twee slachtoffers raakten bij het ongeval zwaargewond. Hun toestand is… https://t.co/RdCypyeKc5 — Politie Basisteam Amersfoort (@POL_Amersfoort) December 3, 2023

Spookrijder knalt frontaal op auto op de snelweg A1 nabij knooppunt Hoevelaken. #Amersfoort #Spookrijder pic.twitter.com/NWNMtwu37H — Daniël Hol (@danielhol2001) December 3, 2023

During the night, the Romanian man collided head-on with an oncoming car in which the family of four from Hilversum was in. The 19-year-old Romanian later died in hospital.

The police received the report shortly after 10 p.m. Numerous emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident, including two mobile medical teams. In addition, bystanders also provided assistance.

The police are carrying out further investigations, including trying to find out what caused the Romanian to drive in the wrong direction.

According to the police, Victim Support Netherlands has been called in to provide support to those directly involved and possible witnesses and bystanders of the accident.

The highway was closed in both directions. Traffic had to detour via Ede and Utrecht on the A30, A12, A27 and A28, NOS reported.