Family, friends, acquaintances, and others said their goodbyes on Saturday to the sisters of 12 and 14 years of age who died in a car accident on the A1.

“Although our sadness is insurmountable, we take comfort in the huge interest and support we experienced. Our loss and sadness will never go away. Our immeasurable love for Cecile and Livia will remain forever”, their family said in a message.

Both sisters died on the second of December after a driver who was driving the wrong way crashed into the front of the car. Their parents were heavily wounded, and it is unknown how they are doing. The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Romanian, did not survive the crash.