The employers' association VNO-NCW has called on the caretaker Cabinet to abandon social distancing restrictions in the Netherlands that force businesses to keep people separated by 1.5 meters to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. They want the rule scrapped by the time businesses, cultural centers, conference rooms and events start to reopen as part of the government's test plan to gradually start relaxing coronavirus measures, De Telegraaf reported.

Organization chair Ingrid Thijssen agreed that relying on rapid coronavirus access tests may not be 100% accurate and reliable. She also believes that some risks must be taken so businesses can fully benefit from the government’s plan to allow reopening.

"If we soon do massive testing at universities, only 20 percent of the students would still be able to attend. What's the point of that?", she argued.

Later this month, experiments will be conducted in various sectors including museums, festivals and football, among others, to see if they can safely reopen without contributing to a significant gain in new coronavirus infections. Visitors will be required to present a negative Covid-19 test certificate prior to attending.

The Cabinet is also rumored to be working on a plan to reopen cafe terraces and shops within two weeks. Details about that could be announced as soon as Tuesday evening.

Labor union FNV warned yesterday that around 18% of coronavirus in the country happen at work and that many employers have failed to provide safe working conditions to their employees since the beginning of the pandemic.