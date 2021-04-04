Several student residences at Stamkartplein in The Hague were evacuated at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday due to a fire. One of the houses is temporarily uninhabitable due to the damage.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters ventilated and checked the building. The building was cleared around 6.30 a.m., and the students were able to return to their homes.

Students who had to leave their homes temporarily due to the fire brigade gathered in front of the building during the fire. The student residences are in the area of the Haagse Hogeschool.