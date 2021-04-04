A fifty-year-old man from The Hague died in the hospital in the night from Friday to Saturday. He was admitted after he became unwell during a police arrest last Wednesday. The National Criminal Investigation Department is now investigating whether there is a connection between the arrest and his death.

The man is said to have behaved dangerously in traffic on Rijswijkseplein in The Hague. Two officers decided to transfer the man to the shelter for confused persons. Because he did not cooperate, the officers were assisted by two investigation officers from public transport company HTM.

The man was handcuffed and then became unwell. The officers then began to resuscitate him. He was taken to the hospital, where he died in the night from Friday to Saturday.

The National Criminal Investigation Department is investigating the case. This is common when someone dies or is (seriously) injured in a police operation.