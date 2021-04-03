Travel organizer, Corendon, announced on Friday that they will be canceling all trips to Curaçao for the upcoming weeks. The decision came after the government issued a negative travel advice for the country due to quickly rising coronavirus infection rates.

“We are in contact with all travelers to see what the possibilities are for returning”, the organization reports according to the ANP. A handful of travelers are still on Curaçao at the moment.

A spokesperson for the flight company for Corendon, KLM, stated that travelers wishing to return the Netherlands need to schedule their departure via Corendon.

Travel operator TUI decided not to cancel flights between the Netherlands and Curaçao, but did say it would give people options to adjust their flights. “If they want to rebook or return earlier, people can ask our office on site. We are lenient with this,” a spokesperson told ANP.

Refunds or vouchers will not necessarily be given to passengers, as they were warned of the risks involved when planning their trips. “The normal cancellation conditions do apply. People who have booked already knew that the island had an orange travel advice,” the spokesperson said, referring to travel warnings from the Dutch government.