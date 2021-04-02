The Dutch Ministry of Internal Affairs strongly urged all tourists and interns on Curacao to return to the Netherlands unless their stay is strictly necessary as the island’s Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

On Thursday, 431 additional cases were reported on the island with slightly less than 165 thousand inhabitants. The intensive care unit at the only hospital that treats coronavirus patients is completely full. Overall, there are currently 103 people hospitalized on the island due to the coronavirus, 34 were placed under intensive care, the NOS reports.

Dutch authorities asked visitors to get in contact with their airline companies or traveling organizations as soon as possible to book a return ticket. The advice does not apply to people who have been stationed in Curacao for a longer period of time, such as military officers.

The Netherlands simultaneously issued negative travel advice for Aruba. “Consider carefully if traveling is necessary”, the ministry cautioned, considering receiving medical care is very difficult currently in both areas.

Travelers returning to the Netherlands must complete a coronavirus test prior to departure and quarantine upon arrival.