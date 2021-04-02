The first oak processionary caterpillars crawled from their eggs one week earlier than usual on April 1 as temperatures rose, the Knowledge Center for Oak Processionary Caterpillars reports. The hairs the caterpillars later grow cause health problems among Netherlands residents every year.

Initially, the caterpillars were expected to hatch on April 11 which was later changed to April 8. In the end, the caterpillars hatched even earlier on Thursday, due to temperatures in parts of the country climbing up to 25 degrees Celsius. Only in 2014 did the caterpillars hatch earlier on March 30. Some larva will emerge delayed due to a drop in temperature in the coming days.

Sinking temperatures will not be a problem for the frost resistant newly-hatched caterpillars, the research center stated. In their first stage, the larvae eat the buds of oaks and can survive a long time with a limited amount of food. Once oak leaves emerge in around one month, they move on the second larva stage.

Bare branches, nonetheless, make the caterpillars easy prey for birds, ants and spiders. Some municipalities are trying to deter tit birds from eating the caterpillars by hanging up feeding boxes.

The oak processionary caterpillars will develop their stinging hairs in the upcoming weeks. Every year thousands of people sustain eye injuries from the minuscule hairs. If the hairs of the caterpillar penetrate the eye, they can cause serious vision damage.