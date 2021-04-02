An estimated 3,100 people died in the Netherlands last week, week 12 of 2021 between March 22 and 28. That is 100 fewer deaths than expected for this period, and about a hundred more deaths than the week before, Statistics Netherlands reported.

The weekly mortality rate in the Netherlands increased to above expected levels in week 39 of 2020 and stayed there until week 6 of this year, coinciding with the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country. In week 7, the mortality was about equal to what was expected. In the weeks that followed, the number of weekly deaths hovered slightly below expected levels. Though the stats office pointed out that the mortality rate still remained within the margin of error, so there is not yet official under-mortality.

According to Statistics Netherlands, the number of deaths last week was below expected in the age group 80 years and older and among people living in long-term care facilities. Though the stats office would not link this to the coronavirus vaccination campaign, the elderly and people in long-term care were among the first to gain access to coronavirus vaccines.

In the rest of the population, the number of deaths was about the same as what was expected for last week.

The Statistics Netherlands estimate is based on reports of deaths the stats office receives on a daily basis. These reports do not include the cause of death - that data is provided later. For week 12 of 2021, public health institute RIVM recorded 123 coronavirus-related deaths.