Large numbers of police officers were active in the province of Utrecht on Tuesday morning. Dozens of cops raided addresses in at least Montfoort and Ameide. At least five people were arrested, according to news wire ANP.

At this stage the police provided no details regarding the raids, whether they are connected, and what they are looking for.

A RTV Utrecht reporter saw around 25 armed cops - some with balaclavas and shields - raiding a residential address and business premises in Montfoort. In Ameide it looked like the police were confiscating cars and boats, according to the broadcaster.

The police will release more details about what was happening in the province later in the afternoon.