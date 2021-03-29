A massive fire broke out in the basement of an apartment building In the Schaepmanstraat in Vlissingen on Monday morning. Residents were evacuated from their homes. No injuries were reported. A gas leak was also identified at the site, Hart van Nederland reported.

The fire in the flat was discovered around 5:25 this morning and, according to the Zeeland Security Region (VRZ), started in an electrical panel on the lowest floor of the building. The fire brigade is currently on site with an aerial platform and three fire-fighting vehicles. The residents were evacuated to safety with the help of the aerial platform and the ladder truck.

The gas supply was cut off following the fire and the street is closed off for the time being. There are currently no reports of injuries.