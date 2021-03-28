Police officers ended an illegal party in Den Bosch (Noord-Brabant) on Saturday just after midnight. About 60 people were present, among them mainly young people. Two people were arrested, reported the police.

The illegally organized party took place in a tent that had been set up on the street. Dozens of young people celebrated there. Corona seemed out of the question for a while. Curfews were ignored and the ban on gatherings seemed a thing of the past; until the police arrived.

At the sight of the officers, a large number of partygoers tried to run away. They also pelted a police car with various objects. Two people were arrested. 36 tickets were issued for curfew violations. The available sound equipment was confiscated.