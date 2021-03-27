The traffic accident that took place on Friday afternoon on the Eesterweg in Doezum (Groningen) was a deliberate collision. In addition, a passenger in the hit car, a woman, was taken against her will. The woman was unharmed and has since been found.

The woman was in a VW Golf chased by a gray Mercedes. This chase ended in a collision on the Eesterweg in Doezum, after which the VW Golf came to a stop against a tree. The driver of the Mercedes then took an occupant of the VW Golf against her will.

Home invasion

Burgernet called at 4.38 pm to look out for the gray Mercedes. This did not yield immediate results. In the early evening, the police raided a house on the Peebos near Doezum in connection with the case. According to a police spokesperson, the kidnapped woman and the driver of the Mercedes were not found there.

The suspect later reported himself to the police. The woman was with him and was unharmed. The suspect and the victim are acquaintances. The suspect was detained and will be interrogated.

The driver of the VW Golf was injured and was taken to hospital by ambulance.