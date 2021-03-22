An extreme amount of security is surrounding the Amsterdam high-security court on Monday as the Marengo process is about to start. The trial revolves around the drug-centered gang allegedly run by Ridouan Taghi and multiple assassinations they are suspected of ordering or committing.

The first day of the trial started at 10:00 a.m. on Monday. Police cars are on the parking deck on the roof of the nearby MediaMarkt, a drone is circling in the air, and heavily armed police officers are on the street, ANP reports. Riot police officers are also present, and a police helicopter was spotted circling above the court bunker. The streets leading to the court are cordoned off on both sides.

A total of 17 suspects are on trial in the Marengo process, including Taghi himself. Almost all of them are expected to appear on Monday. Only Said R. will not appear. He is still in Colombia, awaiting extradition to the Netherlands.

Key witness Nabil B. linked this drug-centered gang to multiple murders and attempts thereto. This case already shook the Netherlands, when Nabil B.'s lawyer Derk Wiersum was assassinated in front of his Amsterdam home in September 2019. B.'s new lawyers were also found on a hit-list.

The suspects will be brought to court in armored vehicles, according to the news wire. The judges and public prosecutors were also taken to court by special transport.