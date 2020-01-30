New suspect arrested in Amsterdam attorney's assassination

Police arrested a 31-year-old Rotterdam man who they suspect of co-perpetrating the assassination of criminal defense attorney Derk Wiersum last September. The man was arrested in Amsterdam on Monday, and remanded into custody by a magistrate on Thursday, police said.

A tactical team was used to make the arrest, before detectives carried out a search of two locations, one in Amsterdam and one in Rotterdam. The magistrate in the case oversaw both searches, a common practice in ongoing investigations.

Wiersum, 44, was killed during the morning of September 18 while standing alongside his wife in front of their Amsterdam home. The father of two was representing Nabil B., a key witness for the prosecution in the case against crime boss Ridouan Taghi and the so-called Marengo Trial. The criminal procedure includes multiple homicides, assassination attempts, and murder plots.

Anouar T., aged 26 and from Soest, is a cousin of Taghi, who was recently captured in Dubai after years on the run. T. has been held since November 20 in connection with Wiersum's killing. His remand was also extended this week, at least until a March 4 case status session in court.

Two other suspects are still in custody in the Wiersum murder case. Almere resident Giermo B., 36, was picked up on October 1. His remand was extended an additional three months on January 15.

Police believe B. also helped commit the murder, but in court B. said he is innocent. He reportedly has a lengthy rap sheet that includes two armed robberies and assault of a prison employee.

Two others were detained in November and questioned in the case. They were subsequently released from custody.