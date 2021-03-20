For the armed robberies on YouTube star Nikkie de Jager and soccer analyst René van der Gijp, eight suspects have now been arrested who allegedly worked in varying formations. The judge has decided that the six who were present in court on Friday, cannot await the trial, which will commence on June 4, in freedom.

According to the judiciary, the suspects in varying compositions are responsible for four violent robberies and three burglaries. They threatened and maltreated the victims with firearms. The crimes took place in Rotterdam, Dordrecht, Krimpen aan den IJssel, Rockanje, Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht, Mijnsheerenland and Uden.

The prosecutor argued in court that the suspects should remain detained, because it could shock victims if the suspects were released. The lawyer of one of the suspects pleaded for release, because his client could get a permanent job and that would become impossible if he were kept in custody.

In April last year, an attempted robbery by three masked men was made at the home of football analyst Van der Gijp. The analyst was still in the car at that time and was attacked by the men with hammers. He managed to get away.

YouTube star De Jager and her fiancé Dylan Drossaers were victims of an armed robbery at home in August in which jewelry and a bag were stolen.