The court of appeal in The Hague handed out jail sentences of up to 5 and a half years to suspects for a series of violent robberies, among which robberies on Youtube star Nikkie de Jager and a failed robbery on Football pundit Rene van der Gijp.

The court convicted the six men for committing four robberies and three burglaries in varying compositions in 2020. The robbers struck in Rotterdam, Dordrecht, Krimpen aan den IJssel, Rockanje, Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht, Mijnsheerenland, and Uden.

Rotterdammer Eddie N. (27) will spend five years in prison, and Rotterdammer Hamza T. (24) will spend five and a half for the armed robbery of Nikkie de Jager and her fiancee. The couple were robbed on the eighth of August 2020 in their home by four men carrying a gun and a cooking knife. The victims were tied to chairs, duct tape, tie wraps, and rope. The thieves got away with expensive jewelry, keys, and a Louis Vuitton bag. The Public Prosecution Service demanded six years in jail for N—and eight and a half for T.

Younes S. (23) from Ridderkerk was sentenced on appeal to a prison sentence of four years, of which half a year is conditional, for, among other things, the failed robbery of René van der Gijp. The former footballer's armored car windows were smashed with hammers when he returned home after a TV broadcast on the twenty-seventh of April 2020. The likely intention was to rob him of his Rolex. The Public Prosecution Service had demanded nine years in prison against S. on appeal.

The lowest prison sentence imposed by the court was nine months for a home burglary and once for preparing it. The court found it unproven that the six suspects formed a criminal organization together and acquitted them.