A small number of GGD coronavirus test and vaccination locations are closed on Thursday due to the stormy weather. This applies mostly to locations in the coastal areas, NOS reports.

In Noord-Holland, the vaccination centers in Alkmaar and Middenmeer are closed. There people are vaccinated in tents.

In Zeeland, the test location in Vlissingen is closed today. And in Zuid-Holland, the test location in Nissewaard is closed.

Everyone who had an appointment at any of these locations will be contacted by the GGD to reschedule.