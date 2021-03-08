Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus of Justice and Security announced the penalties for the changes he wants to make to the law on involuntary sex and rape. Perpetrators of rape can be sentenced to between 4 and 9 years in prison. The penalty for sexual harassment on the street or online will be up to three months in prison, the departing Justice Minister said, NOS reports.

Grapperhaus announced in May 2019 that he was working on a bill that would criminalize all non-consensual sexual acts. In an amendment to this proposal last year, it was determined that all forms of involuntary sex will be considered rape and is therefore punishable as a serious crime. The penalties were the only thing missing from the proposal.

The bill will be submitted for consultation on Monday. Then experts can give their opinion on it.

"Sexually transgressive behavior is too common," Grapperhaus said in a letter to parliament in November. "And the consequences for victims are often devastating and long-lasting. Sex should always be voluntary and equal. That is the norm. If this is not the case and insufficient account is taken of the position of the other, then this will be classified as rape in the new legislation."