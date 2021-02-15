In almost the entire country, the coronavirus test and vaccination centers managed by municipal health service GGD will reopen during the course of the afternoon. Only the centers in Drenthe will remain closed all day.

All the GGD centers were closed on Monday morning due to a code red weather alarm issued by meteorological institute KNMI. Rain combined with freezing temperatures made for icy roads and extremely dangerous driving conditions.

The weather alarm scaled down to a code yellow weather warning everywhere except Groningen, Drenthe and the Wadden Islands by 11:40 a.m., and ws expected to also scale down in those during the course of the afternoon.

But GGD Drenthe decided to play it safe and stay closed the entire day. "GGD Drenthe does not take any risks for both employees and residents and has therefore decided that all test centers and the vaccination locations in Assen and Emmen will remain closed all day," the GGD Drenthe said to NOS.

People who have an appointment on Monday are advised to check the GGD site to see whether their location is open before leaving.