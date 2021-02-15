A code red weather alarm is in effect for almost the entire Netherlands. Rain in combination with icy temperatures can cause slippery roads. Avoid traveling on Monday morning unless absolutely necessary, meteorological institute KNMI warned.

The weather alarm applies to all provinces except Zeeland and Zuid-Holland. There a code yellow icy road warning is in effect. The iciness should melt away somewhat by noon, from when the weather alarm will turn into a code yellow warning for the rest of Monday.

"Great danger of hindrance and injury due to slippery roads. Major risks for road users. Chance of large-scale disruption of public transport. Do not travel if it is not strictly necessary. Follow weather reports and warnings," the KNMI said.

Public works department Rijkswaterstaat and travelers' association ANWB also warned road users of extremely dangerous driving conditions and advised them to avoid the roads if possible. In the past 24 hours, the Rijkswaterstaat gritters covered 44,323 kilometers of Dutch highways in nearly 3.5 million kilograms of salt to keep them as ice-free and accessible as possible.

🧂 | Je kunt strooiwagens tegenkomen op de weg. Het @KNMI geeft code rood af vanwege gladheid. Dit geldt voor het hele land met uitzondering van de provincies Zeeland en Zuid-Holland. Ga je de weg op? Wees extra alert en pas je rijstijl aan de omstandigheden aan. #gladheid pic.twitter.com/wNjzPjy7IO — Rijkswaterstaat Verkeersinformatie (@RWSverkeersinfo) February 15, 2021

Rail company NS plans to run according to its normal schedule on Monday, but warned that some trains may be canceled or delayed due to the icy weather. There was also concerns about NS employees being able to get to work. The rail company advised travelers to check for current travel information before leaving their home.

ProRail also worried about employees getting stranded at home and therefore booked hotel rooms for rail traffic controllers on Sunday, so that they could spend the night closer to work. The rail manager also ran trains throughout the night to prevent ice forming on the tracks and overhead lines