Thermometers in Hupsel dipped to -16.2 degrees Celsius at 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning - the first time temperatures dropped below -15 degrees, classified as very severe frost, anywhere in the Netherlands since January 2013, according to Weer.nl.

On 13 January 2013, temperatures dropped to -18.0 at the weather station in Herwijnen.

Tuesday's very severe frost happened a month later than average. More cold nights are expected this week, so the country may see some more severe frost.

Officially, the Netherlands hasn't even had severe frost this winter. For that, temperatures must drop below -10.0 degrees at the national weather station in De Bilt. So far the coldest it got there was -6.6 degrees.

There has been no official severe frost in the Netherlands in seven years. In the previous century, there were no more than three consecutive winters without severe frost.