Many of the GGD coronavirus vaccination and test centers are open again on Monday, after the winter weather forced all of them to close on Sunday. Some are also closed today, mainly because they don't have enough room for people to wait inside and it is too cold to lineup outside, a spokesperson for umbrella organization GGD GHOR Nederland said to NL Times.

"It really depends on the location. The larger sites are open, but there are some small locations that do not have enough space for people to wait there," the spokesperson said.

The locations in Haarlem, Gorinchem, and Hoekse Waard are closed, partly because they are not easily accessible, NOS reports. The test location in the Gelderland town of Elst is closed because its heating boiler is not working.

A number of test locations also adjusted their opening hours. People whose appointment cannot take place will get a call from the GGD.