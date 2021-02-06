Colleagues of a 30-year-old police officer who died in a car accident on Monday, raised over 120 thousand euros through crowdfunding for his family. They raised the amount in less than eight hours, Rijmond reports.

The cop from Maassluis was killed in a head-on collision with a truck driving on the wrong side of the road near Bergen in Noord-Holland on Monday. His 35-year-old wife, also a police officer, was seriously injured. The couple has two daughters.

The officer who died was working for the Den Haag Police Unit at the time.

"With this action, on behalf of all your colleagues, we want to make sure your girls don't have to worry. We will remain around you like one big family," the Den Haag police said.