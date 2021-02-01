The police arrested 33 people around an unannounced demonstration on the Museumplein in Amsterdam on Sunday - the third consecutive Sunday with illegal demonstrations on the square. Around 600 people were at the demonstration against the coronavirus rules.

"Unfortunately, the Amsterdam police again had to act today against a spontaneous demonstration that was not allowed on the Museumplein," the municipality of Amsterdam said in a statement.

Most of the arrests were made on Valeriusplein, where the police took 25 people into custody. "Because there were signs that these people were part of an organized group with the risk of disturbing public order, they were arrested," the police said in a statement.

The police searched a car that was heading towards Amsterdam and found a melee weapon. Three people were arrested here. Another vehicle search revealed a taser and resulted in one arrest. Four people were arrested for various offenses around the Museumplein, including one person suspected of trying to attack a journalist, the police said.

The municipality designated the Museumplein as a safety risk area at around 11:00 a.m., after it became clear that the city was in for another restless Sunday. This status gives the police the power to carry out preventive searches. More and more people came to the square as the day progressed and the police broke up the demonstration at around 2:30 p.m.

According to the municipality, the police first asked the protesters to leave, but not everyone listened. Officers with pelted with objects, after which the municipality issued an emergency decree. After that, the square was swept clean with the help of police dogs and -horses.