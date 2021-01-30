Eindhoven mayor John Jorritsma has banned two demonstrations that were announced for Sunday. It concerns a protest by anti-Islam group Pegida and an anti-coronavirus measure demonstration.

Jorritsma fears disorder in combination with a threat to public health, he writes in a letter to the city council. “It remains important that people can express their opinion,” says Jorritsma. “However, the context in which to consider the decision to allow demonstrations has changed dramatically for our city since Sunday, January 24.”

Riots in Eindhoven

Last week, Jorritsma also banned a demonstration in his city, but many people still showed up to protest. Eventually, the situation escalated, resulting in an hours-long battle between rioters and the police.

“Despite canceling one manifestation and not allowing another, a great many people traveled to the center of Eindhoven. The riots and looting that followed were unprecedented. The city and its entrepreneurs and residents still shudder,” said the Mayor.

Camera surveillance

Jorritsma permitted the use of additional camera surveillance. Moreover, an emergency ordinance is in force in Eindhoven. People can thus be stopped and searched without cause.

The Mayor’s office, police, the justice department, and the municipal health care repeat their urgent call for people not to come to Eindhoven unless they have a valid reason.

