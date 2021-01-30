The police warn dog owners on Saturday to be on the lookout for meatballs with pushpins in them. Several of such meatballs have been found near Het Enzerinck forest in Vorden (Gelderland). At least one dug suffered from swallowing the pins.

The police in the municipality of Bronckhorst writes in a message on Facebook that they received two reports about meatballs containing colored thumbtacks in the vicinity of the forest.

The dog that swallowed the sharp object was rushed to a vet, who made the animal vomit. “Because of this the dog survived,” wrote the police. “This could have turned out differently,” they added.

The police are calling on people who find such meatballs to report this.

